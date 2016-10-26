LIMA Oct 26 Talks between a group led by Sempra
Energy Inc and Brazilian company Odebrecht SA
over the sale of Odebrecht's stake in a $5 billion natural gas
pipeline project in Peru have collapsed due to commercial
differences, a source said on Wednesday.
The person, who has direct knowledge of the talks but
requested anonymity because they are private, said Odebrecht was
preparing a new bidding round for its 55 percent stake in
Gasoducto Sur Peruano. The Brazilian engineering group, which is
disposing of assets after getting ensnared in a corruption
scandal in Brazil, has pumped $50 million into the project to
ensure works on it continue, the source said.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino)