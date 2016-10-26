(Adds details from source, context)

By Marco Aquino

LIMA Oct 26 Odebrecht SA's plans to sell its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project in Peru to a Sempra Energy-led group collapsed in the final stage of negotiations, a source said on Wednesday.

The source, who has direct knowledge of the talks but requested anonymity because they are private, said Odebrecht is preparing a new bidding round after talks ended over "commercial differences" when Sempra changed its initial offer.

Sempra Energy and Odebrecht did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Brazilian engineering group, which is disposing of assets after getting ensnared in a corruption scandal in Brazil, has pumped $50 million into the project this week to ensure construction continues, the source said.

A group of banks working on a syndicated $4.1 billion loan for the pipeline's construction previously rejected three offers on Odebrecht's stake, according to sources in July.

(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj)