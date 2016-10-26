(Adds details from source, context)
By Marco Aquino
LIMA Oct 26 Odebrecht SA's plans to
sell its 55 percent stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline
project in Peru to a Sempra Energy-led group collapsed
in the final stage of negotiations, a source said on Wednesday.
The source, who has direct knowledge of the talks but
requested anonymity because they are private, said Odebrecht is
preparing a new bidding round after talks ended over "commercial
differences" when Sempra changed its initial offer.
Sempra Energy and Odebrecht did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The Brazilian engineering group, which is disposing of
assets after getting ensnared in a corruption scandal in Brazil,
has pumped $50 million into the project this week to ensure
construction continues, the source said.
A group of banks working on a syndicated $4.1 billion loan
for the pipeline's construction previously rejected three offers
on Odebrecht's stake, according to sources in July.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Writing by Mitra Taj)