LIMA Nov 3 U.S.-based Sempra Energy has
agreed to buy a majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas
pipeline project in Peru being sold by Brazilian engineering
group Odebrecht SA, Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne said on
Thursday.
Last week, a source with direct knowledge of the talks said
negotiations had broken down after Sempra presented "significant
changes to the purchase proposal."
"We are talking with the new company that is going to take
leadership and informally they have told us an agreement between
the buyers and the sellers was reached," Thorne told journalists
at the Thomson Reuters Economic and Financial Forum.
"It is Sempra, which has been in talks with the outgoing
company, Odebrecht," Thorne said, adding that an announcement
was expected on Friday.
Representatives for Odebrecht in Peru did not immediately
respond to a request for comment and Sempra in the United States
declined to comment.
Sempra had offered a bid for the project with Techint Group.
