BRIEF-Is Bankasi secures $296 mln and EUR 989.5 mln syndicated loan
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
SAO PAULO, April 21 Luxembourg's stock exchange suspended on Thursday the trading of bonds issued by Odebrecht Oil and Gas, part of a conglomerate involved in a massive corruption investigation in Brazil.
The company said last month it would miss a US$9.6m interest payment due on its 7 percent unsecured perpetual notes, and its 30-day grace period has expired, putting it in default. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer)
* HAS SIGNED A SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT IN THE AMOUNT OF USD 296 MILLION AND EUR 989.5 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 367 DAYS
CAIRO, May 15 Egypt will issue a Eurobond of between $1.5 billion to $2 billion within the next week, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters on Monday.