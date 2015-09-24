SAO PAULO, Sept 24 Brazilian drillship builder Odebrecht Oleo e Gas is seeking another leasing deal or other alternatives, the company said on Thursday, following a decision by state-run oil company Petrobras to return one of its rigs.

Marcela Drehmer, the chief financial officer of holding company Odebrecht SA, told Reuters the group was not seeking to restructure its debts. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)