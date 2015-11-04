(Corrects paragraph 3 to say that capital injection is yet to
be determined, not 836 million reais)
By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Nov 4 Odebrecht Agroindustrial SA,
the sugar and ethanol unit of Brazilian conglomerate Grupo
Odebrecht SA, has hired Rothschild and Virtus BR Partners to
advise on refinancing about 9 billion reais ($2.4 billion) in
bank loans, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.
Rothschild and Virtus, a São Paulo-based advisory shop
specializing in distressed companies, have already contacted all
banks involved in the process and obtained a standstill on
payments, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity since
the talks remains private.
The refinancing, which would stretch out maturities on
outstanding loans, depends on Grupo Odebrecht's plan to pump an
undetermined amount of capital into the unit, Odebrecht
Agroindustrial told Reuters in a statement. The company obtained
an injection of 836 million reais last year.
Odebrecht Agroindustrial, Brazil's third-largest sugarcane
milling group, declined to comment on the hiring of financial
advisors. Rothschild and Virtus also declined to comment.
The plan comes as parent Grupo Odebrecht, Latin America's
biggest engineering conglomerate, grapples with accusations by
prosecutors that it and more than a dozen peers paid bribes to
members of Brazil's ruling coalition in exchange for contracts
with oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA and other
state-owned companies.
The investigation has curbed the ability of Odebrecht and
peers to refinance domestic and foreign debts during Brazil's
worst recession in a quarter-century, a currency slump and the
highest domestic borrowing costs in nine years.
As part of the probe, Grupo Odebrecht Chief Executive
Officer Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht was charged with corruption,
money laundering and criminal conspiracy and is now considered a
defendant.
'STRONG DELEVERAGING'
Formerly known as ETH Bioenergia SA, Odebrecht
Agroindustrial was founded in 2007 to take advantage of rising
government incentives for cleaner energy producers. However,
erratic biofuel market rules and a policy shift toward offshore
oil exploration in recent years have hampered the sector, which
also is struggling with its large size and high leverage.
Still, improved returns from sales at home and abroad this
year are unleashing the first major flurry of investment in
Brazil's ethanol industry in nearly a decade. At least nine
companies, including Odebrecht Agroindustrial, are expanding or
building new capacity.
"The substantial injection of fresh funds and assets will be
defined in a few months ... and will bring about strong
deleveraging and a bolstering of the company's capital
structure," the Odebrecht Agroindustrial statement said.
Under the refinancing, borrowing costs and other terms of
the loan contracts will be respected, the company said in the
statement.
The company, which owns nine ethanol mills in Brazil, had a
net loss of 1.14 billion reais during the 2014-2015 crop, almost
unchanged from the prior season.
($1 = 3.7691 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bill Rigby; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)