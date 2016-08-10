SAO PAULO Aug 10 Grupo Odebrecht SA, the
engineering company ensnared in Brazil's worst corruption
scandal, has hired law firm E. Munhoz Advogados to advise on
restructuring debt of more than 100 billion reais ($32 billion),
a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on
Wednesday.
Founded by corporate restructuring lawyer Eduardo Munhoz,
the law firm has been working with Grupo Odebrecht
since December in bank and bond debt issues, said the source,
who requested anonymity because the matter is private.
Munhoz has advised Grupo Odebrecht on restructuring of 13
billion reais in liabilities at sugar, ethanol and power unit
Odebrecht Agroindustrial SA and a debt renegotiation at oil and
gas drilling unit Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA.
The source said that Munhoz's hiring is not aimed at
preparing Grupo Odebrecht, Brazil's largest private-sector
employer, for an in-court reorganization. The Salvador,
Brazil-based firm denied a report by Brazil Journal blog that an
accommodation with creditors was under way.
Odebrecht did not have an immediate comment, while Sao
Paulo-based E. Munhoz Advogados declined to comment. Bloomberg
News first reported the hiring of Munhoz earlier on Wednesday.
Reuters reported in April that Odebrecht had entered talks
with banks to refinance up to 35 billion reais in loans,
following the involvement of Latin America's largest engineering
group in a corruption scandal that curtailed access to funding.
While the company has sold some assets, other processes have hit
a snag as a result of the scandal.
Some of the restructuring and reorganization processes in
which Munhoz has participated as legal advisor includes OGX
Petróleo & Gás Participacoes SA's $3.6 billion bond default in
2013, the largest in Latin America to date, and the bankruptcy
protection filing for Odebrecht rival OAS SA.
($1 = 3.1276 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)