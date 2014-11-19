PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 1
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Odeon Film AG :
* Says 9-month EBIT improved year on year by approximately 0.7 million euros to 0.1 million euros
* Says 9-month result in the amount of -0.6 million euros (previous year: -0.7 million euros)
* Says expects positive EBIT for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.