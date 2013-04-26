LONDON, April 26 Odey Asset Management has upped
its stake in Man Group, having already profited in
recent months as investors bet on a recovery at the hedge fund
firm.
London-based Odey, founded by veteran fund manager Crispin
Odey and which is known for its lucrative bet in 2009 on a
recovery in Barclays shares, raised its stake in Man to
6.07 percent on Thursday.
Former FTSE-100 firm Man, which reports fund flows next
month, has suffered in recent years from poor returns from its
flagship fund and client withdrawals, although some investors
and analysts have been encouraged by the appointment of Manny
Roman as CEO earlier this year.
In October Odey sharply raised its stake to 5.15 percent,
since when the shares have recovered by around 30 percent.