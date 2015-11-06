* Well Services unit made EBITDA earnings of $85 mln in 2014

STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Norwegian offshore rig driller Odfjell Drilling is considering a sale of its oil well services unit to free up cash as demand for oil rigs is weak due to low crude prices, three sources familiar with the matter said.

They said Odfjell Drilling had hired U.S.-based investment bank Simmons & Company International to sound out potential buyers of the unit which employs around 500 and accounted for 20 percent of group earnings last year.

One source said Odfjell Drilling was likely to seek a high price for the profitable unit given the firm's high indebtdness, meaning a deal might not happen.

The sources, who declined to be identified because the considerations are not public, did not provide a possible valuation for the unit or mention possible buyers. Odfjell Drilling declined to comment, and a Simmons spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Offshore rig rates are in many cases down 40-60 percent from the peak of two-three years ago due to a more than 50 percent drop in crude prices, and Odfjell Drilling has said it expects its market to stay weak for the next couple of years.

Since the initial public offering on the Oslo stock exchange in September 2013, a good year for the firm while oil traded above $100 per barrel, shares in Odfjell Drilling have lost more than 85 percent of their value.

It has a market capitalisation of 1.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($127 million). As of June 30, it had net interest bearing debt of $1.5 billion.

Last year, the well services unit made earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $85 million on revenues of $198 million. In the first half of 2015, revenue and earnings dropped by around a quarter compared to the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.6741 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard and William Hardy)