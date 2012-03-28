OSLO, March 28 Norwegian oil rig firm Odfjell Drilling called off its initial public offering, which aimed to raise between $400 million and $500 million, after investors bid well below even its lowered price range, the company said on Wednesday.

Odfjell had initially aimed to sell shares in a $7 to $8 range and eventually reduced that figure to $6.30, but even that was not met, spokesman Gisle Johanson said without discussing how much investors were willing to pay.

Financial daily Finasavisen, citing brokers, said the bookbuild price was closer to $5.50 per share.

"It's clear we just don't have the financial muscle to reach our most ambitious growth targets," Johanson said.

Johanson said the group would continue building a rig which is already under construction, but rigs for which it had options would likely not go ahead.

It had engaged DNB, Pareto, First Securities and Platou as joint leads for the stock offering. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)