OSLO, March 28 Norwegian oil rig firm Odfjell
Drilling called off its initial public offering, which aimed to
raise between $400 million and $500 million, after investors bid
well below even its lowered price range, the company said on
Wednesday.
Odfjell had initially aimed to sell shares in a $7 to $8
range and eventually reduced that figure to $6.30, but even that
was not met, spokesman Gisle Johanson said without discussing
how much investors were willing to pay.
Financial daily Finasavisen, citing brokers, said the
bookbuild price was closer to $5.50 per share.
"It's clear we just don't have the financial muscle to reach
our most ambitious growth targets," Johanson said.
Johanson said the group would continue building a rig which
is already under construction, but rigs for which it had options
would likely not go ahead.
It had engaged DNB, Pareto, First Securities and
Platou as joint leads for the stock offering.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)