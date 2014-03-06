China targets production of 2 mln new energy vehicles by 2020 - industry ministry
BEIJING, April 25 China wants annual production and sales of new energy vehicles to reach 2 million by 2020, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.
(Correct company name in headline and text, drops brand names to avoid repetition)
MADRID, March 6 Online travel company eDreams Odigeo is to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Spain aimed at institutions in which it hopes to raise 50 million euros ($68.70 million) via the subscription of new shares.
In the nine months to December the company took 7.3 million bookings and had recurring core earnings of 88.8 million euros. ($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting By Robert Hetz; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Paul Day and Tom Pfeiffer)
* Says it will issue 19th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 3.1 billion won in proceeds for operations