By Simon Meads
LONDON, Sept 25 AXA Private Equity and Permira
are mulling a listing for Europe's largest online travel agency
OdigeO, people familiar with the situation said, as the group
looks to expand into new markets and maintain its fast growth
rate.
The firms have had talks with banks about advising on a
possible initial public offering (IPO) next year that could
value the company at up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the
people said.
No bankers have officially been appointed, and no final
decision to list the company has been made, the people added.
AXA Private Equity, Permira and OdigeO either declined to
comment, or were not available for comment.