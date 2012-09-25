LONDON, Sept 25 AXA Private Equity and Permira are mulling a listing for Europe's largest online travel agency OdigeO, people familiar with the situation said, as the group looks to expand into new markets and maintain its fast growth rate.

The firms have had talks with banks about advising on a possible initial public offering (IPO) next year that could value the company at up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the people said.

No bankers have officially been appointed, and no final decision to list the company has been made, the people added.

AXA Private Equity, Permira and OdigeO either declined to comment, or were not available for comment.