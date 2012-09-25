* Listing could value OdigeO at up to 1.5 bln eur -sources
* Owners AXA PE, Permira consider float next year -sources
* No banks appointed or final decision taken -sources
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Sept 25 AXA Private Equity and Permira
are considering a listing for Europe's largest online travel
agency OdigeO, people familiar with the situation said, which
could help the group expand into new markets and maintain its
fast growth rate.
The firms have had talks with banks about advising on a
possible initial public offering (IPO) next year that could
value the company at up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), the
people said.
If Barcelona-headquartered OdigeO floats, it would represent
a quick turnaround in an otherwise difficult market for private
equity houses to sell or list their business.
By opting for an IPO, the private equity backers would
secure funds to help with OdigeO's expansion into new markets
and put the company on track for a potentially lucrative final
exit, which could come a couple of years after the initial
listing.
AXA Private Equity, the private equity arm of the French
insurer AXA, and Permira created OdigeO
little over a year ago, by acquiring travel bookings group Opodo
and merging it with their existing portfolio companies -- Go
Voyages and eDreams.
OdigeO could potentially list in London, Paris or Madrid,
one of the people said, reflecting the origins of its three
component businesses.
No bankers have officially been appointed, and no final
decision to list the company has been made, the people added.
AXA Private Equity, Permira and OdigeO either declined to
comment, or were not available for comment.
OdigeO had gross bookings of 3.9 billion euros in 2011, a 14
percent increase on 2010, when the travel firms operated
independently. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) increased 11 percent over the year,
according to company data.
Despite the downturn hitting many in the travel industry,
OdigeO has continued to see strong growth, helped by consumer
preferences shifting towards online bookings.
OdigeO, which operates under the Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages
and Travellink brands, has more than 14 million customers and
operations in some 28 countries, with a further 10 earmarked for
development, including Egypt, Indonesia, South Africa and the
United Arab Emirates.
There have been few listings of private equity-owned
companies since the credit crisis due to market volatility and
concerns over high debt levels.
However, some companies have attracted investor interest
with their growth prospects and the promise of regular
dividends.
The listing of Opodo's former owner Amadeus earned
its private equity backers BC Partners and Cinven
about seven times their initial investments, while its
shares trade at nearly 70 percent above the 2010 IPO price.
Meanwhile, Dutch cable group Ziggo, one of
Europe's few listings this year, is currently trading 45 percent
above its IPO price.