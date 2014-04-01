LONDON, April 1 Spanish online travel firm eDreams Odigeo could be valued at up to 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion) after the company narrowed the price range of its Madrid initial public offering (IPO) to 10-10.25 euros, sources said on Tuesday.

The Barcelona-based company is selling 370 million euros of shares in Spain's first corporate IPO since 2011, including 50 million euros in new shares. The new price range values the company between 1.05 and 1.75 billion euros, the sources said.

The original price range had been 9.25-11.50 euros. The books are due to close on Wednesday at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry)