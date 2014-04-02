(Corrects figure in second paragraph to read 1.075 instead of
1.75)
LONDON, April 1 Spanish online travel firm
eDreams Odigeo could be valued at up to 1.075
billion euros ($1.5 billion) after the company narrowed the
price range of its Madrid initial public offering (IPO) to
10-10.25 euros, sources said on Tuesday.
The Barcelona-based company is selling 370 million euros of
shares in Spain's first corporate IPO since 2011, including 50
million euros in new shares. The new price range values the
company between 1.05 and 1.075 billion euros, the sources said.
The original price range had been 9.25-11.50 euros. The
books are due to close on Wednesday at 1200 GMT.
($1=0.7249 euros)
(Reporting By Freya Berry)