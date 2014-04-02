LONDON, April 2 Spanish travel firm eDreams Odigeo is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 10.25 euros a share, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, valuing the company at 1.075 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

The source said that orders were limited below 10.25 euros a share and orders below that price risked missing a deal. Another source told Reuters on Monday that eDreams Odigeo had narrowed its price range to 10-10.25 euros from an original range of 9.25-11.50 euros.

The company is selling 370 million euros of shares in one of Spain's first corporate IPOs since 2011. Books are due to close at 1200 GMT. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry)