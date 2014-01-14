MADRID Jan 14 Private equity firms Permira and
Ardian are considering listing shares in online travel group
Odigeo in Madrid this year, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
Plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of Europe's
biggest online travel firm, which operates under the brands
Opodo, GO Voyages, eDreams and Travellink, are at an early
stage, the Financial Times said.
It added that the IPO was expected to value the company at
about 1.5 billion euros, including debt, and that it could
happen as early as April.
Permira and Ardian, formerly known as Axa Private Equity,
declined to comment.
Odigeo, headquartered in Barcelona, is the combination of
several acquisitions of European online travel agents by the two
private equity firms.
Bloomberg reported that Permira and Ardian were working with
JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank on a possible IPO, adding it could
yet happen in London or Paris instead of Madrid and that the
company was still deciding.
Stock market listings are tipped to pick up in Spain this
year as the country emerges from a deep recession. Private
equity group Carlyle Group recently picked Morgan Stanley
and UBS to oversee a flotation of Spanish industrial testing
group Applus+, mostly likely in Madrid, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Sarah White in Madrid and Matthieu Protard in
Paris, editing by Louise Heavens)