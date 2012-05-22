* Australia to grow 3.1 pct in 2012, 3.7 pct in 2013
* Australia monetary stance accommodative
* New Zealand to grow 1.9 pct this year, 2.8 pct in 2013
PARIS, May 22 Australia's growth rate should
rise this year in 2012 and again in 2013 underpinned by the
mining investment boom, but a high local dollar and the
government's plan to cut spending will weigh on other parts of
the economy, the OECD said on Tuesday.
In its semi-annual economic outlook, the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development also said it expected New
Zealand's economy to also pick up steam, thanks in part to low
domestic interest rates and comparatively strong growth in the
country's main trading partners, Australia and China.
Australia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is seen
accelerating to around 3.7 percent in 2013 from 3.1 percent in
2012 and 2.2 percent last year, according to the OECD's latest
forecasts. It saw headline inflation at 2.8 percent in 2013
versus a tame 1.8 percent this year.
While the OECD's forecast for this year was less optimistic
compared with an earlier estimate of 4.0 percent, this year's
growth would still be well ahead of those for the United States,
Japan and the euro area.
"Sustained by exports and mining-sector investments, growth
could speed up to 3 percent in 2012 and 3.75 percent in 2013.
Activity will nonetheless remain modest in numerous sectors that
are being compelled to make productivity-rising efforts to
adjust to the high level of the Australian dollar," the OECD
report said.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
downgraded its growth forecast to 3 percent for 2012 and 2.5-3.5
percent for 2013. The central bank saw underlying inflation well
contained in its 2-3 percent target band over the next two
years.
The RBA also cut interest rates by an aggressive 50 basis
points, taking the cash rate to 3.75 percent, the lowest since
December 2009. The OECD said Australia's monetary stance is now
accommodative and should help support the economy.
The OECD also gave the government's plan to tighten fiscal
policy a thumbs-up, saying that "restoring fiscal leeway while
macroeconomic conditions are still favourable, and the terms of
trade high, is welcome."
Despite the upbeat outlook for Australia, the OECD warned
that Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the slowdown in China as
well as the structural adjustments currently under way in the
domestic economy all posed downside risks.
NEW ZEALAND
The OECD scaled back its forecasts for the New Zealand
economy, but said the outlook was for a pick up backed by record
low interest rates, a quickening of earthquake reconstruction
and strength in trade partners.
The assessment was softer than the previous six-monthly
report in November, because of the delay in rebuilding
Christchurch, the second biggest city, after last year's deadly
earthquake, falling commodity prices and the impact of the high
exchange rate.
The government's move to cut spending to rein in budget
deficits was seen as another drag on growth.
"The government needs to adhere to its fiscal consolidation
plans, given the twin vulnerabilities of rapidly rising public
debt and high external debt," the OECD said.
But it said the central bank's move to hold rates at a
record low 2.5 percent, probably into next year, was
appropriate, given the current economic climate and low
inflation.
"Inflation pressures are likely to rise as the unemployment
gap closes, requiring the central bank to begin tightening by
the start of next year," the OECD said.
It said the labour market was recovering slowly, but growth
in disposable income was being curbed as households paid back
debt, while businesses were becoming more confident.
A faster rebuild of Christchurch and less household
deleveraging "could provide substantial upside to domestic
demand," the OECD said.
It said the main external risks to the outlook included the
euro zone's debt crisis, volatile commodity prices, and possible
slower growth in major trade partners China and Australia.
The OECD trimmed its 2012 growth forecast to 1.9 percent
from 2.5 percent in November, and said 2013 should see 2.8
percent growth, fractionally below its previous forecast.