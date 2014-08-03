Aug 3 Britain should more than halve the ceiling
for its housing scheme for first-time buyers, before it begins
distorting the market, the head of the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development (OECD) told the Times on Sunday.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne should slash the
600,000 pound ($1 million) limit for properties qualifying on
the Help to Buy scheme, and start to scale back the mortgage
subsidy scheme, the paper quoted OECD Secretary General Angel
Gurria as saying. (thetim.es/1pRTRQ8)
Last week, UK ministers said nearly 40,000 people had
benefited from the programme and used it to buy a house.
However, critics of Help to Buy have long said the scheme looks
designed to win support for the government ahead of elections in
May 2015 and that it adds to the risks of a housing price
bubble.
The Bank of England in June imposed its first limits on how
much most people can borrow to buy a home, in a bid to curb
increasing levels of debt and cool a rapid rise in house prices.
The Times quoted Gurria as saying that the government should
lower the eligible house price limit to the national average,
262,000 pounds, and also begin the process of winding down the
programme over about a year.
The UK treasury press office declined to comment and the
OECD could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Bank of England is due to review the scheme next month,
the daily said.
($1 = 0.5946 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)