* OECD says central banks should keep policy loose

* ECB should cut rates, consider buying govt bonds

* Too early for Fed to take easing off the table

By Leigh Thomas

PARIS, May 22 Central banks in OECD countries should keep monetary policy loose while the European Central Bank should prepare to assume a much bigger role in fighting the euro zone's debt crisis if the situation worsens, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Tuesday.

In its twice-yearly Economic Outlook, the Paris-based organisation said it was too early to wind down unconventional monetary policies due to still-weak growth, limited inflation and widespread budget tightening.

With Greece mired in political uncertainty and concerns rising about Spain's deficit and banks, OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan said the ECB could not afford to rule out buying more government bonds on secondary markets.

"The situation over the past few weeks has changed dramatically," he told Reuters in an interview. "If there is a perceived risk of moving fast to a bad equilibrium, then action should be taken."

Despite renewed fears about contagion from Greece, the ECB has so far proven reluctant to play a bigger role in containing the crisis since it injected a trillion euros of liquidity into the banking system in two long-term funding operations.

The new government of French President Francois Hollande is leading calls for the ECB to take a more active role, despite opposition from Germany, where worries that more action can trigger inflation are deeply entrenched.

If the situation were to worsen, Padoan said other options could include the ECB making a new injection of liquidity into the banking system and allowing the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund to borrow directly from the central bank, which it is currently not allowed to do.

With euro zone growth limp, inflation pressures receding and governments struggling to improve their finances, the OECD said that the ECB should cut its main interest rate from the already historically low level of 1.0 percent to close to zero.

Turning to the United States, the OECD said that monetary policy should be kept accommodative as well, despite an improving growth outlook, because of persisting political uncertainty about how fast the budget deficit will be cut.

"They should take easing off the table if conditions evolve towards stronger growth, but I think it's too early to say," he said.

On Japan, the OECD said the central bank should not shy away from ramping up its asset purchase programme if it showed no sign of progress towards a goal of having inflation at 1 percent.