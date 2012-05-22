* OECD says central banks should keep policy loose
* ECB should cut rates, consider buying govt bonds
* Too early for Fed to take easing off the table
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, May 22 Central banks in OECD countries
should keep monetary policy loose while the European Central
Bank should prepare to assume a much bigger role in fighting the
euro zone's debt crisis if the situation worsens, the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on
Tuesday.
In its twice-yearly Economic Outlook, the Paris-based
organisation said it was too early to wind down unconventional
monetary policies due to still-weak growth, limited inflation
and widespread budget tightening.
With Greece mired in political uncertainty and concerns
rising about Spain's deficit and banks, OECD chief economist
Pier Carlo Padoan said the ECB could not afford to rule out
buying more government bonds on secondary markets.
"The situation over the past few weeks has changed
dramatically," he told Reuters in an interview. "If there is a
perceived risk of moving fast to a bad equilibrium, then action
should be taken."
Despite renewed fears about contagion from Greece, the ECB
has so far proven reluctant to play a bigger role in containing
the crisis since it injected a trillion euros of liquidity into
the banking system in two long-term funding operations.
The new government of French President Francois Hollande is
leading calls for the ECB to take a more active role, despite
opposition from Germany, where worries that more action can
trigger inflation are deeply entrenched.
If the situation were to worsen, Padoan said other options
could include the ECB making a new injection of liquidity into
the banking system and allowing the European Stability Mechanism
bailout fund to borrow directly from the central bank, which it
is currently not allowed to do.
With euro zone growth limp, inflation pressures receding and
governments struggling to improve their finances, the OECD said
that the ECB should cut its main interest rate from the already
historically low level of 1.0 percent to close to zero.
Turning to the United States, the OECD said that monetary
policy should be kept accommodative as well, despite an
improving growth outlook, because of persisting political
uncertainty about how fast the budget deficit will be cut.
"They should take easing off the table if conditions evolve
towards stronger growth, but I think it's too early to say," he
said.
On Japan, the OECD said the central bank should not shy away
from ramping up its asset purchase programme if it showed no
sign of progress towards a goal of having inflation at 1
percent.