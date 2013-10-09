* Zero emissions needed by second half of century -OECD
* Says that is vital to lower economic cost of climate
change
* Secretary-general calls for "big, fat price on carbon"
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Oct 9 The world must eliminate emissions
from burning fossil fuels in the second half of this century to
lower the economic cost of climate change, the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.
Leading economist and climate change expert Nicholas Stern
has said that investment equivalent to 2 percent of global gross
domestic product a year is needed to limit and adapt to climate
change.
OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria acknowledged that
climate change had serious economic consequences that could not
be ignored.
He said simply reducing emissions would not be enough to
lower the economic costs because carbon dioxide accumulates in
the atmosphere.
Sixty percent of every tonne of CO2 emitted now will still
be in the atmosphere 20 years from now and 45 percent 100 years
from now, he said, citing a scientific report this year from
several universities and research centres around the world.
"We need to achieve zero emissions from fossil fuel sources
by the second half of the century," Gurria told reporters at a
briefing in London.
"That doesn't mean by 2050 exactly but it means by that time
we need to be pretty much on the way to achieving it," he said.
"This is worse than a debt because there is no bailout and
if you have two or three good budget years a debt can be
reduced, but emissions hang around for 100 years," he said.
He said there needed to be a "big, fat price on carbon" -
either through carbon taxes of emissions trading schemes which
send out consistent and clear price signals.
Last month, leading climate scientists said the world was
set to experience more heatwaves, floods and droughts as
greenhouse gas emissions built up in the atmosphere.
The OECD said Hurricane Sandy in the United States last year
was estimated to have cost around $75 billion in damage and
economic losses and that it expects the global costs of flood
losses to rise to over $50 billion a year by 2050.
"ACHIEVABLE"
Many countries already have national policies in place to
lower emissions over the next decade or more. Governments are
also working to get a global deal to cut emissions signed by
2015, to come into force by 2020.
However, a lot more progress needed to be made to cut
emissions immediately, not after 2020, Gurria said.
According to the International Energy Agency, two-thirds of
world electricity generation comes from fossil fuels and 95
percent of energy consumed by transport is from fossil fuels.
In 2012, the world's top 200 listed oil, gas and mining
companies spent $674 billion on finding and developing new
sources of oil and gas, the OECD said.
Achieving zero emissions from fossil fuel sources is
achievable but current policies need to be changed, Gurria said.
Fossil fuel subsidies, totalling $523 billion in 2011, need
to be reviewed and government policies made more consistent.
Even though a shift in some countries to natural gas which
emits less carbon dioxide than coal - namely a shale gas boom in
the United States - is "good news", it should not be the end of
efforts, Gurria said.
"Any new fossil resources brought to market - conventional
or unconventional - risk taking us further away from the
trajectory we need to be on," he said.
Governments should also not presume carbon capture and
storage technology, which buries and traps CO2 underground, will
be a silver bullet, because it is as yet unproven on commercial
scale, Gurria said.
The OECD, an organisation of 34 member nations which aims to
promote economic progress, plans to analyse each country's
efforts to cut emissions in its annual economic surveys.
