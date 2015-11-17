(Adds comment from senior Obama administration official)
By Barbara Lewis and Valerie Volcovici
BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON Nov 17 Members of the
Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
struck a deal on Tuesday to restrict subsidies used to export
technology for coal-fired power plants, ending months of
wrangling.
Representatives of the world's richest countries agreed a
deal to end export credits for inefficient coal plant technology
to take effect from Jan. 1, 2017, with a review in 2019 that
could allow the deal to be strengthened.
This week's talks at the Paris-based OECD were viewed as a
final chance to end export credits for coal, the most polluting
of fossil fuels, before the two-week United Nations climate
summit on a global deal to curb climate change begins on Nov.
30, also in Paris.
A senior Obama administration official who participated in
the talks said Tuesday OECD countries have financed over $35
billion worth of coal plants over the past seven years.
"This is a landmark agreement that's the culmination of a
long process," the official said.
While the United States already restricted coal technology
exports, the new OECD agreement would force countries like Japan
and South Korea to limit theirs for the first time. The European
Union plans to end domestic coal subsidies by 2018.
Japan, wary of regional competition from China, had been at
the vanguard of opposition to phasing out coal export credits
that benefit companies such as Toshiba Corp.
But prospects for a deal improved after Japan agreed to a
compromise proposal with the United States last month.
Tuesday's deal modified that agreement and would limit
lending for coal plants to the most efficient coal-fired power
plants using ultra-supercritical technology.
A compromise provision tabled by South Korea and Australia
added an exception to allow the construction of smaller, less
efficient "supercritical" coal plants of up to 500 megawatts in
developing countries.
It would allow some exemptions in emerging economies where
up to 90 percent of the country has electricity access,
including India, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Africa.
"The agreement is a victory for multilateral efforts to
address climate change though it's a limited victory," said
Steve Herz of the Sierra Club, adding that countries like Korea,
Japan and Australia "continue to put their interests ahead of
global cooperation."
He added that the deal has the potential to remove around
850 previously eligible coal plant projects out of the global
pipeline,
The coal industry has said coal is still a necessary energy
source, especially in poor countries that have few other
options.
At a meeting in Turkey this week, leaders of the world's
largest economies, the G20, reaffirmed their commitment "to
rationalise and phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies".
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Dominic Evans)