BERLIN Nov 19 Germany's high current account surplus, which the United States has blamed for hampering the global economy, may fall below the key 6 percent level in 2015, the OECD said on Tuesday.

Germany has had a current account surplus in excess of 6 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) - a level that triggers concern among it European Union partners - since 2007, meaning it exports far more than it imports from the rest of the world.

But the Paris-based think tank said Germany's surplus could slip to around 5.5 percent of GDP in 2015, bringing it back within the range the EU deems acceptable.

Last week the European Commission, which considers a current account surplus larger than 6 percent as one of a number of warning signs, started investigating Germany's surplus to see if it implies serious imbalances in the economy.

The OECD said wage rises and low unemployment should prop up consumption growth and boost confidence in the euro zone's recovery while low interest rates would likely increase spending on investment, all of which would help shift the economy towards a model more based on domestic demand.

"Overall these factors should result in some welcome rebalancing of the economy towards domestic demand," it said in its Economic Outlook report.

Germany could also do its bit to help rebalance the global economy and boost growth by implementing structural reforms to liberalise professional services, make it easier for women to work full-time and make tertiary education more accessible, the OECD said.

Pier Carlo Padoan, OECD chief economist, told Reuters under-investment in Germany was one of the main causes of the country's current account surplus.

"More investment would be good for Germany in terms of growth but also in terms of demand. Higher investment would address the current account surplus," he said, adding that this could be achieved by liberalising the services sector and improving policies that support innovation.

"This would go in the long-term interests of Germany to have a stronger economy. We certainly do not argue for a less competitive Germany."

In September Germany's surplus reached 19.7 billion euros ($27 billion)- more than 8 percent of last year's economic output - and was the biggest in the world, beating even China.

