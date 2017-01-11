Oil slips on oversupply worries despite OPEC deal
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns that output cuts by the world's big exporters may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost three years.
PARIS Economic growth appears to be picking up in Germany and Japan, and upturns previously reported in countries such the United States, Canada and France continue, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.
It published the following update to its monthly leading indicator, which is designed to capture turning points in major economies.
(Paris Newsroom +33 1 4949 5339)
LONDON Oil prices fell on Tuesday on concerns that output cuts by the world's big exporters may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost three years.
GURUGRAM, India Kaveri Shukla and her fiance are on a shopping spree ahead of their wedding next month. In just one week, the couple has bought home appliances ranging from a rice cooker to a refrigerator and is purchasing a new car.