PARIS, Sept 8 Growth momentum in most major
economies is stable although Germany is showing signs of losing
steam and Japan's prospects for economic expansion are souring,
the OECD said on Monday.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development said its leading indicator covering 33 member
countries edged down slightly in July from the previous month to
100.49, above its long-term average of 100.
The indicator, designed to flag turning points in the
economic cycle, suggested there was "stable growth momentum" in
the bloc of mostly wealthy developed nations, the OECD said. The
indicator has been close to or at 100.50 since November 2013.
But the OECD reiterated that Germany, Europe's biggest
economy, was losing steam as its indicator dropped to 99.98 in
July from 100.24 the previous month while growth momentum in
Japan also fell to 99.86 from 100.12 in June.
In the United States, the indicator improved to 100.62 from
100.56 in June - its fifth consecutive month of improvement -
while Canada's rose to 100.02 from 99.97 and Italy inched upward
to 101.54 from 101.53 in June.
Among major emerging economies, the indicator for China
eased slightly to 99.08 from 98.99 the previous month, while
India's prospects improved for the eighth consecutive month and
Russia's rose to 100.33 from 100.21 the previous month.
The OECD said the euro area showed stable growth momentum,
with the reading slightly weaker at 100.83.
