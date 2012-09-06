PARIS, Sept 6 Following are updated forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for growth in the world's main developed economies in 2012 and the year's third and fourth quarters. The annual forecasts are based on a narrower scope of data and different model than those given in the OECD's May Economic Outlook, and are therefore not perfectly comparable. The quarterly GDP forecasts are for annualised, quarter-on-quarter growth and are based on GDP releases and high-frequency indicators published up to Sept. 4, 2012. Data are seasonally and in some cases also working-day adjusted. Figures in brackets show the associated standard error ranges. Annualised quarter-on-quarter growth, in percent 2011 2012 May 2012 11Q2 11Q3 11Q4 12Q1 12Q2 12Q3 12Q4 forecast* United States 1.8 2.3 2.4 2.5 1.3 4.1 2.0 1.7 2.0 2.4 Japan -0.8 2.2 2.0 -1.9 7.4 0.3 5.5 1.4 -2.3 0 euro 3 2 -0.2 n/a 1.2 0.8 -1.0 0.1 -0.3 -1.0 -0.7 countries** Germany 3.1 0.8 1.2 1.8 1.5 -0.6 2.0 1.1 -0.5 -0.8 France 1.7 0.1 0.6 0.2 1.1 0 0.1 -0.2 -0.4 0.2 Italy 0.5 -2.4 -1.7 1.4 -0.9 -2.9 -3.3 -2.9 -2.9 -1.4 UK*** 0.8 -0.7 0.5 -0.4 2.4 -1.4 -1.3 -1.8 -0.7*** 0.2 Canada 2.4 1.9 2.2 -1.0 4.5 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.3 1.9 G7 1.4 1.4 n/a 1.1 2.3 1.7 1.8 0.9 0.3 1.1 * From the OECD's twice-yearly Economic Outlook published in May. ** Weighted average of Germany, France and Italy *** The forecast for the United Kingdom does not account for the likely shift of activity from Q2 to Q3 due to the additional Diamond Jubilee bank holiday in June. The OECD said the impact of the Olympics may also not be fully accounted for in these forecasts.