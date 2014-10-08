PARIS Oct 8 Most major world economies are
continuing to show stable growth momentum, but within the euro
zone Germany and Italy are losing steam, the OECD said on
Wednesday.
The figures from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development added to a range of recent surveys
which pointed to weakness in the euro area and came a day after
the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts.
The OECD said its leading indicator covering 33 member
countries was stable in August from the prior month at 100.4,
above its long-term average of 100.
The indicator, which is designed to flag turning points in
the economic cycle, suggested that the OECD area as a whole, as
well as Canada and the United States individually, was
experiencing "stable growth momentum."
That stability was also anticipated for Brazil, Russia and
China.
The indicator has been close to or at 100.50 since November
2013.
In the euro zone, however, signs point to weakening growth,
with the indicator for Germany, Europe's biggest economy,
falling to 99.7 from 100.1 in July. Official data released on
Tuesday showed German industrial output plunged in August at its
steepest rate since the height of the financial crisis.
Signs were also emerging of a loss of growth momentum for
Italy, the OECD said.
For non-euro zone Britain, the outlook continues to point to
stable growth with the indicator falling slightly to 100.7 from
100.8 in July.
The OECD said that one-off factors might explain a fall in
the indicator for Japan to 99.6 from 99.8. It said India was the
only major economy whose indicator pointed to a rise in growth
momentum, its indicator improving to 99.0 from 98.8.
