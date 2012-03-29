PARIS, March 29 Following are updated forecasts from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development for first and second quarter growth in gross domestic product in the world's main developed economies. The GDP forecasts are for annualised, quarter-on-quarter growth and are based on GDP releases and high-frequency indicators published by March 28, 2012. Data are seasonally and in some cases also working-day adjusted. Figures in brackets show the associated standard error ranges. GDP growth (annualised q/q) 10Q4 11Q1 11Q2 11Q3 11Q4 12Q1 12Q2 United States 2.3 0.4 1.3 1.8 3.0 2.9 2.8 Japan -0.6 -7.0 -1.3 7.1 -0.8 3.4 1.4 Euro 3* 1.5 3.6 0.8 1.2 -0.8 -0.4 0.9 Germany 1.9 5.5 1.1 2.3 -0.7 0.1 1.5 France 1.6 3.5 -0.1 1.3 0.6 -0.2 0.9 Italy 0.7 0.5 1.2 -0.7 -2.6 -1.6 -0.1 UK -2.0 1.0 -0.2 2.3 -1.2 -0.4 0.5 Canada 3.1 3.7 -0.6 4.2 1.8 2.5 2.5 G7 1.4 0.2 0.6 2.6 1.1 1.9 1.9 * The weighted average of the three largest countries in the euro area (Germany, France and Italy)