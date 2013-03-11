PARIS, March 11 The economic outlook in major
industrialised economies is improving with the United States and
Japan leading the way and activity in the euro zone also picking
up, the OECD said on Monday.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
said its latest monthly leading indicator for the OECD as a
whole pointed to firming growth.
Its composite leading indicator covering 33 OECD countries
rose to 100.4 from 100.3 in December, rising further above the
long-term average of 100.
The United States showed the strongest improvement with a
reading of 100.9 for the world's largest economy, unchanged from
December. The index for Japan rose meanwhile to 100.6 from
100.4.
The recession-hit euro zone also showed signs of improvement
with its reading edging up to 99.7 from 99.6, led by regional
powerhouse Germany. The OECD said the readings for Italy and
France signalled "no further declines in growth".