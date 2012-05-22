* OECD sees euro zone economy shrinking 0.1 pct in 2012
* Paris-based group cautions against aggressive fiscal cuts
* OECD pushes growth agenda as EU leaders to meet in
Brussels
PARIS, May 22 The OECD called on EU leaders on
Tuesday to ease the pace of austerity, saying aggressive budget
cuts to curtail the euro zone's debts threaten to suck the
currency area into a downward spiral that could spill over into
the global economy.
German-led fiscal austerity policies have so far dominated
the European Union's approach to solving Europe's devastating
public debt crisis as leaders try to win back investors'
confidence. But efforts to reduce deficits have caused the euro
zone's economy to stagnate, making it harder to reach
EU-mandated targets.
"The risk is increasing of a vicious circle, involving high
and rising sovereign indebtedness, weak banking systems,
excessive fiscal consolidation and lower growth," said Pier
Carlo Padoan, the chief economist of the Organisation for
Economic Co-operation and Development.
The drag on growth was evident in the Paris-based think
tank's forecast for the 17-nation euro zone, which sees the
bloc's economy shrinking 0.1 percent this year and only growing
0.9 percent in 2013 - less than half the United States'
projected growth next year.
Unemployment is likely to reach a new record of 11.1 percent
of the working population, it said.
"There is scope for easing the pace (of debt reduction in
some countries)," Padoan said in the OECD's economic outlook.
"For Spain and other countries, if there are unforeseen
drops in economic activity then the fiscal necessary adjustment
which ensues should only be done very gradually," he told
Reuters in an interview before the report's official release.
Spain, France and the Netherlands will miss their 2013
deadline to cut to 3 percent or less of gross domestic product
unless they take action, the European Commission said this
month, which could lead to financial sanctions under EU rules.
But Spain's economy, already in recession, is likely to
shrink more this year as Madrid tries to implement the deficit
cuts, adding to doubts over the country's ability to manage its
finances without emergency aid.
According to OECD calculations, efforts to reduce deficits
during a downturn are self-defeating because about a third of
the planned cuts are erased by the contraction in the economy.
Italian premier Mario Monti has won an ally in new French
President Francois Hollande in trying to shift Europe's focus to
growth, as well as reining in debts, and Hollande aims to push
measures to boost the economy at an EU summit on Wednesday.
Hollande will meet Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in
Paris hours before the summit in Brussels and the two are likely
to discuss steps to stimulate growth and create jobs.
The OECD signalled its support for the kind of growth
measures backed by Hollande, Monti and Rajoy.
They include issuing bonds jointly underwritten by all euro
zone countries to recapitalise banks, increasing the resources
of the European Investment Bank to fund infrastructure projects
and redirecting EU development funds to create jobs.
"Given the likely slow growth of private demand during the
prolonged period of adjustment... actions at the European level
could help to speed up the process and generate a more
propitious environment in which to undertake structural
reforms," the report said.
"EU-wide measures would strengthen activity... by boosting
confidence and making it easier to achieve the intra euro
rebalancing effort," the OECD said.