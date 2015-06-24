* OECD's Gurria says markets punish firms that invest
* New OECD report says bond covenants falling
* Quest for yield drives investors into illiquid assets
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS, June 24 Encouraged by years of central
bank easing, investors are ploughing too much cash into
unproductive and increasingly speculative investments while
shunning businesses building economic growth, the OECD warned on
Wednesday.
In its first Business and Finance Outlook, the Organisation
for Economic Cooperation and Development highlighted a growing
divergence between investors rushing into ever riskier assets
while companies remain too risk-averse to make investments.
It urged regulators to keep a close eye on investors as they
piled into leveraged hedge funds and private equity and poured
cash into illiquid assets like high-yield corporate bonds.
Meanwhile, judging by stock market returns, investors were
rewarding corporate managers focused on share-buybacks,
dividends, mergers and acquisitions rather than those CEOS
betting on long-term investment in research and development.
"Stock markets in advanced economies are punishing firms
that invest," OECD secretary general Angel Gurria said in a
presentation of the report. "The incentives are skewed."
According to the OECD's research, over the 2009-2014 period
buying US shares in companies with a low investment spending
while selling those with high capital expenditure would have
added 50 percent to an investor's portfolio.
Fidelity Worldwide chief investment officer for equities
Dominic Rossi begged to differ with the OECD's pessimism on
corporate investment, saying that for every dollar of
depreciation companies were reporting that 1.3 was invested.
"Our own analysis would point to quite healthy levels of
investment," Rossi said, adding however that it was lower in the
Unites States than in other countries.
LOW RATES, HIGH RISK
The OECD joined the International Monetary Fund and some
central bankers in voicing concerns that rock-bottom interest
rates may prevent life insurers and pension funds from living up
to promised guarantees, potentially threatening their solvency.
Antoine Lissowski, deputy CEO of French life insurer CNP
Assurances, said that the industry needed to shift clients away
from products promising guaranteed returns towards unit-linked
investments, which makes clients bear more risk.
"In the course of the coming years we will have to change
the economic model of the company," he told the conference.
But with vast amounts of cash to invest, the ball was in the
court of debt issuers, who the OECD said were slashing covenants
in bond issues designed to protect investors.
ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said that
exceptionally loose monetary policy risked creating dangerous
bubbles if it was maintained too long.
"Monetary policy accommodation is now reaching its limits
and if it is maintained for a significant period of time it also
comes with the risk of certain negative side-effects such as new
financial imbalances," he said.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)