* Expects German court to endorse ESM
* Says no one will leave the euro
* Slovenia should not consider bailout yet
By Marja Novak
BLED, Slovenia, Sept 2 The European Central Bank
should do more to stem the crisis in the euro zone because the
current financial facilities are not enough, the
secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development (OECD) said on Sunday.
"If you have the ECB which can work in the markets in order
to bring down maturities then why not?" Angel Gurria told a news
conference during an international business and political
conference in Slovenia.
"The system is at stake, the euro should not be put at risk
... the EFSF and the ESM are not enough, fast enough, reactive
enough," Gurria added.
He was referring to the European Financial Stability
Facility and the European Stability Mechanism, the new,
permanent euro rescue fund seen as a key fiscal pillar in
Europe's efforts to stem the crisis.
Gurria said he "hoped and expected" Germany's Constitutional
Court would approve the ESM on Sept. 12, after it was endorsed
by parliament in June. Failure to approve it would almost
certainly doom the ESM.
Asked if the ECB should start unlimited bond buying, he
said: "Yes, I believe they should, the sooner, the better."
He also forecast the euro zone would remain intact despite
the current crisis.
"I believe nobody is going to leave the euro and nobody
should leave the euro and I believe some other countries are
going to be joining the euro in the future," Gurria said.
He said Slovenia, which markets speculate could become the
next country to ask for an international bailout, should focus
on reforms and only consider any possible bailout after
implementing reforms and reducing the deficit.
"If you (Slovenia) have done everything that you need to do,
the banking reform, the state-owned enterprise reform, the
pension reform, the labour reform ... and still the markets are
attacking than I would say, yes, let's ask the family to help,"
Gurria said.