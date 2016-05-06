BUDAPEST May 6 Hungary needs to cut its budget
deficit below current levels and reduce public spending to
eliminate more of its public debt, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said on Friday.
The OECD said in its report on Hungary that economic growth
was expected to slow this year to 2.5 percent from 2.9 last
year, as the European Union makes less funding available for
public investment.
Gross domestic product is likely to rise around 3 percent
next year, the report said. Hungary's current account and
international investment position have both improved, it said,
and the budget deficit declined to 2 percent of GDP last year.
The OECD projects the deficit will come in at 1.9 percent
this year but rise to 2.5 percent next year, before the 2018
parliamentary elections. The government targets a deficit of 2.4
percent.
"The government's commitment to gradually reduce the
debt-GDP ratio is ... welcome, but ensuring it will, in the
medium term, require a lower deficit than today," the OECD said.
It added that Hungary had made less progress in reducing
non-performing loans in the country's banks and ensuring the
sustainability of economic growth.
"Particular concerns in these areas are the high level of
non-performing loans, which rose sharply in the wake of the
global crisis, and low productivity," the OECD said.
Banks have improved their capital adequacy ratio to more
than 20 percent and the loan-to-deposit ratio has dropped. But
the ratio of non-performing loans still represents "a
significant risk to the financial system," the OECD said.
Household non-performing loans stood at 18.4 percent,
according to an August 2015 central bank report.
The OECD also warned that Hungary's productivity growth has
decelerated. Faster growth requires more investment in business
and better-trained workers, it said.
Foreign direct investment is concentrated in a few sectors,
especially in building cars, the OECD said. To increase
investment, Hungary needs to improve policy stability the report
said.
It also said the underdeveloped Hungarian capital market did
not provide financing to complement bank lending.
The National Bank of Hungary bought a majority stake in the
Budapest stock exchange last year. Since the central bank is
also the financial market regulator, the OECD said, the purchase
might "raise a perception of a conflict of interest.
"Thus, the ownership of the stock exchange should be
temporary and the stock exchange should return to private
ownership over the medium term," it said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)