BUDAPEST May 6 Hungary needs to cut its budget deficit below current levels and reduce public spending to eliminate more of its public debt, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Friday.

The OECD said in its report on Hungary that economic growth was expected to slow this year to 2.5 percent from 2.9 last year, as the European Union makes less funding available for public investment.

Gross domestic product is likely to rise around 3 percent next year, the report said. Hungary's current account and international investment position have both improved, it said, and the budget deficit declined to 2 percent of GDP last year.

The OECD projects the deficit will come in at 1.9 percent this year but rise to 2.5 percent next year, before the 2018 parliamentary elections. The government targets a deficit of 2.4 percent.

"The government's commitment to gradually reduce the debt-GDP ratio is ... welcome, but ensuring it will, in the medium term, require a lower deficit than today," the OECD said.

It added that Hungary had made less progress in reducing non-performing loans in the country's banks and ensuring the sustainability of economic growth.

"Particular concerns in these areas are the high level of non-performing loans, which rose sharply in the wake of the global crisis, and low productivity," the OECD said.

Banks have improved their capital adequacy ratio to more than 20 percent and the loan-to-deposit ratio has dropped. But the ratio of non-performing loans still represents "a significant risk to the financial system," the OECD said.

Household non-performing loans stood at 18.4 percent, according to an August 2015 central bank report.

The OECD also warned that Hungary's productivity growth has decelerated. Faster growth requires more investment in business and better-trained workers, it said.

Foreign direct investment is concentrated in a few sectors, especially in building cars, the OECD said. To increase investment, Hungary needs to improve policy stability the report said.

It also said the underdeveloped Hungarian capital market did not provide financing to complement bank lending.

The National Bank of Hungary bought a majority stake in the Budapest stock exchange last year. Since the central bank is also the financial market regulator, the OECD said, the purchase might "raise a perception of a conflict of interest.

"Thus, the ownership of the stock exchange should be temporary and the stock exchange should return to private ownership over the medium term," it said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)