MILAN Nov 24 An economic recession can be
avoided in Europe but resources are needed to calm financial
markets, the chief economist of the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) was quoted as saying in a
newspaper report on Thursday.
In an interview in Italy's La Stampa daily, Pier Carlo
Padoan said next Monday's OECD forecasts will present lower and
very weak growth projectons based on a negative scenario,
reflecting the serious financial crisis in the euro zone.
"No, (a recession) can still be avoided. But at the European
level there is a need for sufficient resources to calm markets
and governments have to go forward with austerity measures,"
Padoan said in the interview.
"If this happens, we can not only exit the crisis but start
again on a more sustainable and stable growth path," he said.
The European Central Bank has played an essential role for
stability via its bond buying and supplying unlimited liquidity
for money markets and banks, he said.
A European monetary fund is needed to give money to
countries in exchange for set conditions, he added.
Wednesday's weak German bond auction represents a further
worsening of the crisis, Padoan said.
"If the reference country for the euro zone does not succeed
in placing state bonds, it means that investors fear for the
overall system," he said.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Kim Coghill)