* Sees deeper recession than bailout plan envisages
* Country may need to leaven austerity with stimulus
* More labour reform needed
* Says bond spreads still too high for return to market
By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, July 26 Portugal will struggle to keep
its deficit-reduction programme on track in 2013 and may well
have to leaven austerity with stimulus measures to counter a
recession that risks being even deeper than feared, the OECD
said on Thursday.
But the country, which is under an EU/IMF bailout, also
needs to get as close to its budget target as possible to retain
hopes of restoring investor confidence in time to return to debt
markets on schedule late next year.
In an economic survey on Portugal, the Paris-based
Organisation for Economic Co-Operation held forecasts that the
country will stay mired in recession well into 2013.
It expects the economy to shrink by 3.2 percent this year
and 0.9 percent next, a more pessimistic view than recent
government and IMF estimates.
"The (bailout) programme is expected to remain on track but
the balance of risks to growth is skewed to the downside," the
OECD said, adding that "the risk that fiscal targets are not met
because growth undershoots expectations in a credit constrained
and weak international environment is significant."
Tapping into a global debate about the limits of fiscal
tightening in shrinking economies, the OECD said Portugal might
need to consider some form of stimulus if growth was far weaker
than expected. It also needed to press ahead further with labour
reforms.
"The OECD is right. The major risk is having a deeper than
expected recession, and you can only take austerity that far
before it becomes counterproductive," said Rui Barbara, an
economist at Banco Carregosa.
With the economy having contracted 1.6 percent last year and
unemployment rising steadily, Portugal is experiencing its worst
recession since the 1970s, one fuelled by painful austerity
measures like tax hikes and pay cuts in the public sector under
the terms of the 78-billion-euro bailout.
DEFICIT, DEBT CHALLENGES
The government insists it will meet its public deficit
targets of 4.5 percent of economic output this year and 3
percent next as the economy should start recovering by early
2013. Last year it met the 5.9 percent deficit goal using a
one-off transfer of banks' pension funds to state coffers.
The OECD expects the 2012 deficit to be broadly in line with
the target but believes Portugal will miss its 2013 goal by 0.5
percentage points.
While it needed to carry on cutting its budget gap over the
economic cycle to restore investor confidence, the government
"may (also) need to let automatic stabilisers play at least
partially" if GDP dropped more swiftly than projected in the
bailout programme, the OCED said.
In a recession, such stabilisers might include stimulative
tax cuts or spending increases, which would tend to increase the
deficit.
The government has said it will not veer off the austerity
path, but acknowledged it will consider adopting an IMF-proposed
stabilising measure that would reduce social security
contributions for companies to help them through the recession.
As fellow bailout recipient Ireland prepared to return to
long-term debt markets for the first time since it was granted
aid, the OECD warned Portugal's bond spreads were still very
high.
That meant the government "faces additional challenges to
regain full market access within the programme period".
The premium investors demand to hold Portuguese 10-year
bonds over German Bunds has fallen from over 15.6 percent in
January, but remains at highly-stressed levels around 10
percent.
The bailout covers Portugal's funding needs - mostly bond
refinancing -- through September 2013.
Many economists doubt it will be able to fully finance
itself after the end of the programme and say it will likely
need additional rescue funds - an impression reinforced by
Thursday's report.
"It's almost certain that Portugal's assistance programme
will have to be extended for another year in my opinion," Banco
Carregosa's Barbara said.
The OECD added that Portugal still needs to deepen its
labour market reform by further reducing severance pay and
watering down collective bargaining agreements.
The government has already pushed through parliament labour
law changes bringing down unemployment benefits and making it
easier for companies to hire and fire.