By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA May 4 Slovenia should continue with
privatisation and introduce pension reform to ensure long-term
financial stability, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development(OECD) said in a report on Monday.
The OECD said the government should also work on boosting
jobs and economic growth by adding resources for active labour
market policies. The banking and corporate sectors need to be
strengthened as well, it said.
The OECD also forecast Slovenia's economic growth at 1.8
percent this year, down from 2.6 percent in 2014, and said
growth in 2016 would be 1.9 percent. Its forecast is below the
government's, which sees gross domestic product expanding 2.4
percent this year, boosted by export growth.
"(Slovenia should) continue privatising state-owned
enterprises and not hold controlling interests in firms
operating in competitive markets," the report said. The country
should also "increase the statutory and minimum pension ages and
link them explicitly to life expectancy," it said.
OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria told a news conference
on Monday that pension reform "is a crucial macroeconomic
element of the stability of public finances" and has to be
addressed "with a high sense of priority".
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout
for its banks in 2013, introduced pension reforms that year
which will gradually raise the retirement age to 65.
But according to the OECD, more reform is necessary to
reduce the pressure of the ageing population on the budget.
Slovenians can now retire at the age of 59.
Prime Minister Miro Cerar told the same news conference that
Slovenia is considering a new pension reform but gave no
schedule for it.
OECD warned that economic recovery in Slovenia remains
fragile. The country returned to growth in 2014 after two years
of recession.
"Corporate investment remains low as companies are
deleveraging, and banks' capacity to lend is constrained by
still elevated non-performing loans," it said.
In 2013, the government had to put more than 3 billion euros
into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them
from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. Bad loans still
represent about 11.8 percent of all bank loans, according to the
Bank of Slovenia figures.
The OECD said the government should enhance the role of the
state-owned Bank Asset Management Company, which took over a
large part of the bad loans of local banks, in restructuring of
companies, and added that Slovenia should privatise state-owned
banks.
The government now controls about 60 percent of the banking
sector. It had said it would gradually privatise all state-owned
banks, although it plans to keep a stake of 25 percent in the
largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, to give it a say in key
business decisions.
Over the past decades, Slovenia has been reluctant to
privatise major companies and banks. The government still
controls about 50 percent of the economy.
The government earmarked 15 companies for sale in 2013, of
which four have been sold so far. The sale of the country's
second-largest bank, Nova KBM, is expected in the coming weeks.
