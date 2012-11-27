PARIS Nov 27 Spain will miss targets for
cutting its budget deficit through to 2014 due to persistent
recession and more austerity measures would only make the
problem worse, the OECD said on Tuesday.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
predicted Spain's economy would contract by 1.3 percent this
year, and by 1.4 percent in 2013, brought down by a euro zone
recession and the effects of the spending cuts and tax hikes it
has already made.
Its forecast for next year was in line with those of private
economists, and nearly three times the 0.5 percent contraction
forecast by the government.
Spain will try to shrink spending with measures worth over
60 billion euros ($78 billion) to 2014 to try to convince
investors that it is bringing its finances under control.
The economy, the euro zone's fourth largest, has been
hovering on the brink of the bloc's sovereign debt crisis.
"Fiscal consolidation is expected to have stronger than
usual effects on growth in this credit-constrained environment,
which militates against taking further measures to hit headline
targets, especially if growth turns out much weaker than
government plans," the OECD said in its economic outlook.
The OECD forecast Spain's deficit at 8.1 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP) this year, narrowing from 9.4 percent
last year but missing the state's 6.3 percent target. Next year
it saw the deficit at 6.3 percent, missing a 4.5 percent goal.
Spain's economy was projected to climb out of recession in
2014, but grow by just 0.5 percent, with unemployment rising to
26.9 percent in 2013, from 25 percent this year, and stuck at
26.8 percent in 2014.
The OECD urged the government to keep up reforms aimed at
making the economy more competitive and to finish restructuring
its banking sector.
It held out hope that Spanish gains in cost competitiveness
and export share may be even stronger than expected, helping to
alleviate next year's downturn.