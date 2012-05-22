* OECD sees growth of 0.9 pct in 2012, 1.9 pct in 2013
* CPI expected at -0.5 pct in 2012, 0.1 pct in 2013
* OECD says policy rates could rise in 2013
* Leverage rules for big banks need tightening-OECD
PARIS, May 22 The Swiss economy is expected to
gain steam in the second half of the year and the central bank
may have to raise rates in 2013 as economic output improves, the
OECD said on Tuesday.
In its economic outlook report, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said the main challenges to the
economy were adverse developments in its euro zone trading
partners and fluctuations in the exchange rate.
To counter the risk of deflation and a recession, the Swiss
National Bank on Sept. 6 set a cap of 1.20 per euro on the
safe-haven franc, which had shot up by double digits against the
euro within just a few months.
The SNB had already cut its interest rate target to nil and
boosted liquidity in the money market.
The economy has escaped contraction and the OECD forecasts
growth of 0.9 percent for 2012, accelerating to 1.9 percent in
2013.
Growth will pick up from the second half of 2012 onwards as
demand from main trading partners strengthens, in part linked to
the recovery in euro area economies, the report said.
The OECD also reiterated its call on big Swiss banks, such
as UBS and Credit Suisse, to beef up bank
capital further.
Although the Swiss have already enacted capital adequacy
standards that exceed the Basel III global rules, the OECD said
the big banks still needed more: While their direct exposure to
peripheral euro zone debt was limited, their base needed
strengthening to insulate them from turbulent markets.
