* OECD aiming to have international tax rules in 2 years
* Wide consensus among OECD, G20 members for shake-up
* OECD drafting plans to tackle corporate tax loopholes
PARIS, May 30 The days when multinational
companies could exploit fiscal loopholes to escape tax could
soon be numbered, after governments gave the OECD strong backing
to design an international clampdown on corporate tax avoidance.
Ministers from Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development and other countries backed OECD efforts on Thursday
to press ahead with new guidelines to ensure firms are not able
to pay little or no tax due to differences between tax regimes.
The Group of 20 economic powers have asked the OECD to
deliver an action plan at a July meeting of G20 finance
ministers in Moscow.
Corporate tax has climbed up the political agenda after news
reports highlighting how multinationals reduce their tax bills
struck a nerve with voters themselves increasingly pinched by
higher taxes.
Many existing taxation rules were drafted in the colonial
era of the 1920s and are ill-adapted to the new reality of
cross-border online commerce.
The head of the OECD's tax division, Pascal Saint-Amans,
said that 12 recommendations would be made with an aim to agree
an overhaul in two years, possibly with a new multilateral tax
convention or rewriting existing bilateral treaties en masse.
"My assessment is that there is strong consensus on what we
will come up with," Saint-Amans told journalists at the OECD in
Paris on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting focused partly
on the issue of corporate tax.
He added that so far there was not any one area of change
that countries had flat out rejected, and said some countries
might want to go even further than the OECD's proposals.
NEW RULES
Among the guidelines, the OECD will float ideas for
so-called hybrid debt/equity instruments that feature
tax-deductible interest payments in one country and pay tax-free
dividends in another country.
"We need to tackle the fact these gaps might result in tax
planning, which is legal and is called arbitrage, that is
detrimental to us in the end of the day," Saint-Amans said.
While agreeing rules for hybrid structures may prove tricky,
he predicted it would be simpler to agree rules on how much
interest on debt can be deducted, which currently varies widely
among countries.
The proposals will also cover the issue of cross-border
transactions between affiliates known as transfer pricing, which
are a common way of shifting profits to low-tax jurisdictions.
Saint-Amans said that the OECD would in particular address
the problem of how to value intangible assets like royalties
that affiliates pay to sister firms in tax havens.
Apple Inc came under fire this month in the United
States Senate for the iPad maker saving billions of dollars in
U.S. taxes through Irish subsidiaries.
U.S. internet company Google also faced angry
questions from British lawmakers about how it has reduced its
tax bill in Britain, where the company says it is under
investigation over transfer pricing. Google says it complies
with UK tax law.
Multinationals are not entirely wary of efforts to close
loopholes between tax regimes, which a General Electric
executive said could be in big business' interest as current
rules were inconsistent and varied too much across borders.
"There is considerable instability, and instability is the
enemy of business and investment," said William Morris, GE's
senior international tax counsel, who is liaising between
business and the OECD on the overhaul.
The OECD, a club of mostly wealthy nations, already plays a
key role coordinating tax issues between developed economies,
with a multilateral convention laying down rules for tax
authorities to help each other avert cross-border tax evasion.
A growing number of countries are joining the convention,
with Luxembourg and Singapore - which have had a reputation as
tax havens - among the latest batch of countries to sign up to
the treaty, which now has nearly 60 signatories.
