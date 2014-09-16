By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 Plans for a major rewriting of
international tax rules unveiled on Tuesday could eliminate
structures that have allowed companies like Google Inc
and Amazon.com Inc to shave billions of dollars off
their tax bills.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) announced a series of measures that, if implemented by
members, could stop companies from employing many commonly-used
practices to shift profits into tax havens.
Corporate tax avoidance has become a hot political topic
following media coverage and parliamentary investigations into
the arrangements many big companies use to cut their tax bills.
Amazon and Google say they pay all the taxes they should.
Analysts say competitive pressures force companies to seek to
minimise all costs, including tax.
Last year, the Group of 20 leading economies asked the OECD
to develop an action plan to tackle the problem.
Big U.S. technology companies could be those most affected
by the OECD's plans but others could also be impacted including
pharmaceuticals and branded consumer goods, as well as many
European companies.
The draft proposals announced have been agreed by all G20
members and OECD members, which include most major
industrialised countries, the OECD said in a statement.
But the measures form part of a larger '(tax) base erosion
and profit shifting' programme that will conclude next year.
Only then will countries look at enshrining the results of the
programme in law.
TREATY MISUSE
For more than 50 years, the OECD's work on international
taxation has been focused on ensuring companies are not taxed
twice on the same profits. The fear was that this would hamper
trade and limit global growth.
Over the years, the OECD has formulated a standardised model
tax treaty which allows countries to split taxation rights and
avoid double taxation, partly by providing reliefs from measures
intended to stop tax avoidance, like withholding taxes.
But companies have been using such treaties to ensure
profits are not taxed anywhere.
For example, search giant Google takes advantage of tax
treaties to channel more than $8 billion in untaxed profits out
of Europe and Asia each year and into a subsidiary that is tax
resident in Bermuda, which has no income tax.
Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt has said changes to
tax rules that increased its tax bill would hit innovation.
The OECD's proposals would make amendments to its model
treaty so that cross-border transactions would not benefit from
the reliefs in tax treaties if a principal reason for engaging
in the transactions was to avoid tax.
"We are putting an end to double non-taxation," OECD head of
tax Pascal Saint-Amans said in a call with journalists.
The think tank, which also advises members on economic
policy, also wants curbs on how much profit companies can report
in centralised inter-company lending and purchasing arms, which
are often based in tax havens.
Where such subsidiaries generate large profits on the back
of intra-company trade, the OECD said the profits should be
shared across the group.
This could hit UK telecoms provider Vodafone Group Plc
, which has a Luxembourg subsidiary that buys telephone
equipment for the group.
Vodafone Procurement Company's 200 staff generated profits
of over 400 million euros (518.52 million US dollar) last year,
making it one of the group's smallest but most profitable
divisions. An unusual Luxembourg tax rule allowed the subsidiary
to pay no tax on that profit.
Vodafone said businesses across Europe already benefited
from savings achieved by the Luxembourg operation and that it
did not expect a significant impact on its business from the
OECD measures.
TAX RESIDENCE
The OECD has also proposed changes in the rules on tax
residence that allow U.S. tech giants to generate billions of
dollars in sales in many countries but not have those revenues
assessed for tax by those countries' tax authorities.
A long-standing rule that allows a company to operate a
warehouse in a country without creating a tax residence there
should be reconsidered, the OECD said.
This would potentially impact internet retailer Amazon as
the warehouse exclusion allowed Amazon to channel 15 billion
euros last year in European sales to a subsidiary in Luxembourg,
where it can build up profits tax free.
A raft of companies which sell online including Apple Inc's
iTunes service, software provider Adobe Systems Inc.
and e-commerce group eBay Inc. could also be forced to
report revenues in the countries where they are generated, if
the OECD's proposal that having a 'significant digital presence'
in a country would also create a tax residence.
A Reuters investigation last year found that three quarters
of the 50 biggest U.S. technology companies channeled revenues
from European sales into low tax jurisdictions like Ireland and
Switzerland, rather than reporting them nationally.
The companies all say they comply with tax rules in all the
countries where they operate.
(1 US dollar = 0.7714 euro)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin. Editing by Jane Merriman)