PARIS Jan 16 China's trade surplus with the
United States shrinks by a quarter when calculated according to
which countries provide the parts and services that go into its
exports and imports.
The new estimate is one of the key findings of an ambitious
project by the OECD and the WTO to present a truer picture of
underlying trade flows in an age of global supply chains when
intermediate inputs can cross borders several times during the
manufacturing process.
The political purpose of the exercise is to reduce
protectionist pressure by demonstrating that governments are
shooting themselves in the foot if they raise barriers to
imports because, in doing so, they are also hurting their own
exporters and competitiveness.
"Today, we have to think about goods and services as 'made
in the world', forcing a radical change in how we need to look
at trade flows," Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, said in
prepared remarks.
"This growing process of international fragmentation, driven
by technological progress and trade policy reforms, challenges
our convention wisdom on how we look at and interpret trade
policies," he said.
The findings are likely to add nuance to the heated debate
about whether China should accelerate the rise of the yuan to
reduce its trade surplus, especially its bilateral surplus with
the United States.
Gurria launched the initial set of data alongside Pascal
Lamy, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation;
European Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht; and New Zealand
Trade Minister Tim Groser.
APPLE EXAMPLE
The example of an Apple smartphone exported by
China illustrates the impact of breaking down the value built
into the gadget according to the countries that provided the
components or services.
The factory-gate price of the phone, $187.51 in 2010, will
have shown up in full in China's gross export figures. In fact,
according to estimates provided by research firms iSuppli and
Chipworks, Taiwan was the origin of $20.75 of the value;
Germany, $16.08; South Korea, $80.05; the United States, $22.88;
and other, including Japan, $47.75.
And that does not tell the whole story. To trace the origin
of the value-added, information is needed on the whole chain of
suppliers and their suppliers.
Putting the figures together in what the OECD and WTO said
was a first analytical stab, America's 2009 trade deficit with
China shrinks 25 percent to $131 billion from the $176 billion
shown in the gross data.
The flipside is that the U.S. deficit with South Korea,
Japan and other Asian countries supplying intermediate inputs to
China is bigger.
For the same reason, Japan's trade surpluses with South
Korea and China almost disappear when looking at value-added
flows because Japanese exports of chips and components do not
end up in those countries' final consumption.
Among the other findings:
-- The United States supplants Germany as France's largest
trading partner, both for exports and imports, in value-added
terms.
-- Germany's trade deficit with the United States is
transformed into a surplus in value-added terms. A third of the
total value of German vehicle exports comes from abroad.
-- Brazil's trade surplus with China drops by 45 percent
because 60 percent of the country's exports are primary
commodities that partly end up in final goods exported to the
United States and Europe.
-- Forty percent of the value of China's electronics exports
come from abroad.
With intermediate inputs accounting for a whopping 60
percent of global trade in goods and 70 percent of services, the
OECD and WTO hope the new database will breathe life into
efforts to cut red tape for exporters and importers.
Simplifying customs and border procedures can reduce trade
costs by 10 percent, the OECD has estimated.
Gross trade figures had suggested that services account for
only 20 percent of global trade. But the value-added breakdown
shows that the average for OECD countries is around 50 percent,
with multiple services such as software and design increasingly
embedded in manufactured goods.
OECD officials said they were startled by this finding.
Gross trade flows show how much a country is spending
relative to its savings and so remain critical. But officials
say measuring trade by value, by providing a better picture of
the supply side of trade, should help policymakers to better
identify which sectors of the economy are generating jobs and
income.