MILAN A break up of the euro zone would be an extremely negative event and the costs of leaving the euro even for a country like Greece would far outweigh the benefits, OECD chief economist Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

"It would translate into higher debt levels and hence recession," Padoan said in the Italian weekly Il Mondo.

Padoan said it was hard to imagine that a euro comprising a smaller number of countries would be able to survive for long.

"At that point a mechanism of centrifugal divergence would probably come into play which in the end would sweep away the single currency," he said.

Padoan said there was room for a loosening of monetary policy in Europe.

"It should be remembered that from an inflation point of view there are no real risks on the horizon for 2012," he said.

Padoan said he judged the austerity measures introduced by Italy's technocrat government led by Mario Monti as positive.

"Something more will probably need to be done especially for growth," he said.

