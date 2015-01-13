BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
Jan 13 Olympic Entertainment Group AS (OEG) :
* Q4 gaming revenues of 37.5 million euros ($44.40 million), up 0.7 pct
* 2014 gaming revenues of 141 million euros, up 3.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8447 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1