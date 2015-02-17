Feb 17 Oem International AB

* Q4 incoming orders rose 22% to SEK 512 million (420)

* Q4 net sales rose 19% to SEK 507 million (428)

* Q4 profit before tax rose 18% to SEK 46 million (39)

* Says board proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 4.25 per share (4.00)