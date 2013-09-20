BRIEF-MetLife PTE lowers its stake in iAlbatros Group to 0.98 pct
* Said on Monday that MetLife PTE SA lowered its stake in the company to 0.98 pct from 9.83 pct
ZURICH, Sept 20 Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon has submitted a bid for Sulzer's coating unit Metco, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Sulzer has launched the sale of Metco, the world's largest maker of thermal spray coatings, catering to the car, chemicals and energy industries and has asked for tentative bids by a mid-October deadline.
* Telefónica Deutschland and QSC AG extend cooperation in fixed-network connections for corporate customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Omnitel has acquired 3.6 million shares in Wizit Co Ltd , and is holding 5.2 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake