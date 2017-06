(Corrects Reuters poll averages for 9-month results)

FRANKFURT Nov 17 AUSTRIAN POST : * Says 9M group net profit amounted to EUR 78.9 million * Reuters poll average for AUSTRIAN POST 9-month sales was 1.70 billion EUR, EBIT 108 million, net 79.5 million (Poll avg for 9-month revs was not 558 million EUR, for EBIT was not 33.1 million, for net was not 22.6 million)