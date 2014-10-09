BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
VIENNA Oct 9 Oesterreichische Volksbanken AG : * Fitch says downgrades volksbanken ag idrs; puts vb-verbund's vr on
rwp * Fitch says cuts ovag's long-term issuer default rating to 'bbb-' from 'a' and
short-term idr to'f3' from 'f1' * Fitch says actions driven by the decision of oevag's board to spin off
oevag's non-core business from vb-verbund
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million