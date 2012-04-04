FRANKFURT, April 4 The policies governing the expansion of Germany's power transmission grid should be better coordinated, the European Union's Energy Commissioner said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

"The 16 energy programmes of (Germany's) states do not take proper account of each other or of the Berlin government's policies," the commissioner, Guenther Oettinger t o ld the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"Maybe it would be more prudent if a German network company, not necessarily state-owned, would take care of this, and with a clear network strategy," he said.

Oettinger estimated that the cost of upgrading power transmission lines for tasks such as taking wind power from northern wind parks to southern Germany would run into double-digit billions of euros over the next 10 years.

Since Germany rapidly switched off a large slice of its nuclear power supply last year, regions with big industry such as Bavaria and Baden Wuerttemberg in the south fear the prospect of not receiving enough power in tight supply situations.

Some critical incidents occurred in winter, when wind from the north could not be transported quickly enough to consumers in the south as a lack of grid infrastructure caused bottlenecks.

"(Sometimes) now the power from northern wind parks travels through Polish and Czech networks to southern Germany. That is not ideal," Oettinger said in the report.

The Commission had suggested restricting planning periods for new lines to three years by law, he said, commenting on problems with planning delays in Germany.

Three out of Germany's four big utilities, E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall Europe sold off their high voltage power transmission grids last decade as the EU required they unbundle energy production, sales and transport into separate units.

The fourth, EnBW has said it is interested in selling its power and gas grids as well. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)