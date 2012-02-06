* Oettinger says it is open whether Nabucco will be chosen

* Oettinger says can live with any pipeline

ESSEN, Germany Feb 6 The European Union's Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger expects an agreement on gas deliveries to Europe from Azerbaijan to be reached in the next two to three months.

"There will be gas deliveries from Azerbaijan," he said on Monday on the sidelines of an industry event, adding it was open whether the RWE-backed Nabucco consortium would be chosen to transport the gas.

"That's up to the investors and gas owners," he said, adding there were a number of pipeline projects on how to transport gas from the region to Europe and that Nabucco was just one of them.

"I can live with any pipeline," Oettinger said.

Three international consortia - Nabucco, Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), and Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) - are competing to build the infrastructure to carry gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field to Europe.

The main shareholders of Vienna-based Nabucco include Austrian energy company OMV, German utility RWE , Hungary's MOL, Romania's Transgaz , Bulgaria's Bulgargaz, and Turkey's Botas.

The chairman of Nabucco's steering committee told Reuters last month he expected a decision on Azeri gas supplies in the first half of the year.

TAP's partners include Norway's Statoil, Swiss EGL , and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by James Jukwey)